Joule Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Joule Financial LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $61.93 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.