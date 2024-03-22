Joule Financial LLC Sells 26,121 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Joule Financial LLC reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,121 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $50.51 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

