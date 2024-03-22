JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $85.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 858,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

