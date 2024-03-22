JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $134.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE:YUM opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.79 and its 200 day moving average is $128.51.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.94%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

