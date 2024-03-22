JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $180.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

