JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 718,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 705,045 shares.The stock last traded at $52.65 and had previously closed at $52.87.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

