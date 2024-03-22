Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target Raised to GBX 160

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 160 ($2.04) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

JUST opened at GBX 104.20 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,210.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 67 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.40 ($1.34). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 397.09.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

