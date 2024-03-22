Karl S. Dahlquist Sells 1,885 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $60,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AtriCure Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.66. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.39.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

