Kaspa Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.40 billion and $112.77 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,095,619,774 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,089,395,856.328373. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.15581254 USD and is up 14.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $132,140,950.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

