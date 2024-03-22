KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $70.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

Get KB Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KB Home

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.21. 230,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,838. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $294,990.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $294,990.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.