Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target to $10.50

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.50 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TCPC. Raymond James downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TCPC

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of BlackRock TCP Capital

Shares of TCPC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 488,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,076. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.