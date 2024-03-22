KGI Securities Boosts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $25.20

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KGI Securities from $9.10 to $25.20 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. KGI Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

GPS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. 6,073,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,578,214. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GAP news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $115,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,460 shares of company stock worth $2,942,522. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in GAP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

