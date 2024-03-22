Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director John Ernest Sicard Sells 7,530 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.15, for a total transaction of C$1,108,068.11.

John Ernest Sicard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinaxis alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, John Ernest Sicard sold 7,516 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total transaction of C$1,113,158.68.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

KXS opened at C$153.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 327.19, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$129.13 and a 52-week high of C$191.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$155.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$152.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.36 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.811942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$199.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Kinaxis

About Kinaxis

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.