KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $760.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $760.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $637.89.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $713.13 on Tuesday. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $649.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.56.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

