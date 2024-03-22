kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.90

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.87, with a volume of 170448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.

kneat.com Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$326.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.27.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. kneat.com had a negative net margin of 41.26% and a negative return on equity of 69.31%. The company had revenue of C$9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

