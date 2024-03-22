Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Bought by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Knife River in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Knife River during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,602. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -0.15. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KNF shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

