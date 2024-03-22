Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KNF. Bank of America assumed coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Knife River stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Knife River has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $78.93.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Knife River will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,623,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth $7,676,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth $2,227,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

