Komodo (KMD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.88 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $46.28 million and $2.88 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00068672 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00044682 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,630,889 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

