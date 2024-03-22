Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Quarry LP grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 357.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 226.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $18.40 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.