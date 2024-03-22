Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,606 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for 2.6% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 234,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,668. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $120,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,139.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,038 shares of company stock valued at $877,559. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.