KRYZA Exchange Price Reaches $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (KRX)

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. KRYZA Exchange has a market cap of $78.97 million and approximately $40.64 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KRYZA Exchange has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KRYZA Exchange Token Profile

KRYZA Exchange’s launch date was October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken. KRYZA Exchange’s official website is www.kryza.io.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00999942 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KRYZA Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KRYZA Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

