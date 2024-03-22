Kure Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kure Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $488.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $455.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $346.31 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $458.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

