L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $213.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

