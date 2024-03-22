Laurence Alexander Sells 20,385 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $33,431.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 897,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laurence Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Laurence Alexander sold 4,804 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $7,686.40.

Energy Vault Price Performance

Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter worth $57,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at $21,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

