Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $179.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LEN. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.69.

Get Lennar alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lennar

Lennar Stock Up 1.0 %

LEN stock opened at $165.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.