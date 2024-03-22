LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.07

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

LexinFintech Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.01.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 8.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.86 to $2.12 in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LexinFintech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LexinFintech

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.