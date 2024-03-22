Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

Get Li Auto alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LI

Li Auto Stock Performance

Li Auto stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Li Auto by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 186.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.