Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. New Street Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Liberty Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,167.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,167.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,250. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,196,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $52,943,000. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $42,843,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,754,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

