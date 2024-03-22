loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Dan Binowitz Sells 13,900 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $32,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 783,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LDI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 77,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,723. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $793.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,638 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDI. UBS Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

