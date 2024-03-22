Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $443.07 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $434.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

