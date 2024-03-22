Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,302,388,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after acquiring an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $443.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.58 and a 200-day moving average of $437.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.