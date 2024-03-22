Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Holdings Increased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE L opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.