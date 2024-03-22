Love Group Global Ltd (ASX:LVE) Insider Michael Ye Buys 320,000 Shares

Love Group Global Ltd (ASX:LVE – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ye bought 320,000 shares of Love Group Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$40,960.00 ($26,947.37).
Michael Ye also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Michael Ye purchased 80,000 shares of Love Group Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,000.00 ($6,578.95).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74.
Love Group Global Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides social and dating products and services in Asia and Europe. The company offers Datetix, Lovestruck, and Noonswoon online dating applications. It also provides personalized matchmaking services; singles events, and love academy business, as well as operates lounge business.
