Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $561.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 price objective (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.48.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $83.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $395.58. 10,688,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $304.19 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.63.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

