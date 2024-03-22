Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $546.00 at Barclays

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $610.00 to $546.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.59.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 15.1 %

Shares of LULU traded down $72.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $406.47. 16,327,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,290. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $304.19 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $464.77 and a 200 day moving average of $441.63.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $1,503,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 885,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,477,000 after buying an additional 139,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.