Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $420.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $408.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.52.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $478.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $300.78 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $464.77 and its 200-day moving average is $441.63.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

