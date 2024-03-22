Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $550.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LULU. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $561.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.17.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $478.84 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $300.78 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after buying an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $236,378,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,717,000 after buying an additional 448,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

