Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.00-14.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.70-10.80, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.000-14.200 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $503.07.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.1 %

LULU stock opened at $478.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $300.78 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

