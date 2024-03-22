Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Luna Innovations Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.18 million, a P/E ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

