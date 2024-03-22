Lynne Chou O’keefe Sells 10,044 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $155,882.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
Shares of HIMS opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $16.88.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.
Read Our Latest Analysis on HIMS
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.