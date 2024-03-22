Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on M. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.45.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

