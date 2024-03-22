MAG Silver Corp. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG opened at $9.25 on Friday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $952.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 73.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MAG Silver by 115.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 164,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.