MAG Silver Corp. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.88.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.15 and a 1-year high of C$19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.64.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

