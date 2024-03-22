Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $21.78

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $21.17. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 6,671,721 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on MARA. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 5.39.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $949,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,629,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

