Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.79. 15,445,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 83,798,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MARA. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 5.39.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 208.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,124 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.