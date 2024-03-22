Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.32.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $27.16. 969,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,781,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.21. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

