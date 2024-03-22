MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $1.77

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $1.81. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 19,927 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, December 1st.

MarketWise Price Performance

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $576.68 million, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,285,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

