Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 0.3%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.32 and last traded at $65.25. Approximately 3,019,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 14,481,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,983,290 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

