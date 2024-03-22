Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44-3.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.045-2.165 billion. Masimo also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.67-0.74 EPS.
MASI stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Masimo has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.95.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Masimo by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 216,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,004 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Masimo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,424.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 80,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 74,803 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.
