Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $476-501 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.69 million. Masimo also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.44-3.60 EPS.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Shares of MASI stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $134.93. The stock had a trading volume of 319,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 0.95. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

